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Cornell assault story sparks rage, fear, fatigue and more

NPR | By Sophia Paliza-Carre,
Sarah Handel
Published October 2, 2026 at 2:57 PM MDT

Authors Carmen Maria Machado, Soraya Chemaly, Jessica Valenti and Jennifer Weiner reflect on the week's news of the alleged rape at Cornell University in 2024.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Sophia Paliza-Carre
Sarah Handel

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