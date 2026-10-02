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Josh Hartnett reflects on 'Verity' and living a 'much less Hollywood existence'

NPR | By Juana Summers,
Marc RiversMallory Yu
Published October 2, 2026 at 2:58 PM MDT

Actor Josh Hartnett speaks with NPR's Juana Summers about his role in the new movie Verity and how he created a "much less Hollywood existence."

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a host of NPR's All Things Considered.
Marc Rivers
Mallory Yu
Mallory Yu is an associate producer for All Things Considered.
See stories by Mallory Yu

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