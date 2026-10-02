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Renee Good's family files lawsuits over her death during Minneapolis ICE surge

NPR | By Meg Anderson
Published October 2, 2026 at 2:44 AM MDT

The family of a woman killed during an immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota is filing two civil suits against the federal government.

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Meg Anderson
Meg Anderson is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk.
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