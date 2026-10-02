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U.S. employers add only 29,000 jobs in September, much less than August

NPR | By Scott Horsley,
Steve Inskeep
Published October 2, 2026 at 4:47 AM MDT

The Labor Department offered an update Friday on the strength of the U.S. job market. The news comes as long-term interest rates have been climbing.

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Morning Edition
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep

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