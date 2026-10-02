U.S. employers add only 29,000 jobs in September, much less than August
The Labor Department offered an update Friday on the strength of the U.S. job market. The news comes as long-term interest rates have been climbing.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The Labor Department offered an update Friday on the strength of the U.S. job market. The news comes as long-term interest rates have been climbing.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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