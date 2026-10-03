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California voters to decide on controversial one-time tax on billionaires

NPR | By Marisa Lagos,
Scott Simon
Published October 3, 2026 at 5:47 AM MDT

California voters will decide whether the state will charge a one-time tax on billionaires. The idea that has split Democrats and labor unions.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Weekend Edition Saturday
Marisa Lagos
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

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