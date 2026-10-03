California voters to decide on controversial one-time tax on billionaires
California voters will decide whether the state will charge a one-time tax on billionaires. The idea that has split Democrats and labor unions.
Copyright 2026 NPR
California voters will decide whether the state will charge a one-time tax on billionaires. The idea that has split Democrats and labor unions.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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