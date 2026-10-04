In the Great Smoky Mountains, the Road to Nowhere once went somewhere
It wasn't intended to be a "Road to Nowhere:" We hear the story behind a 1940's dam project in the North Carolina mountains and a tunnel that was left behind.
Copyright 2026 NPR
It wasn't intended to be a "Road to Nowhere:" We hear the story behind a 1940's dam project in the North Carolina mountains and a tunnel that was left behind.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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