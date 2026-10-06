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The history of Hollywood and national security

WBUR
Published October 6, 2026 at 10:04 AM MDT

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks with Princeton University history professor Julian Zelizer about how Hollywood and the arts can powerfully influence the public and policymakers.

Zelizer examines two movies from the early 1980s, “WarGames” and “The Day After,” and the new documentary “The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocalypticist,” and explains how popular culture can create the kind of pressure that is necessary for political change.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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