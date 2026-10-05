© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boise State University reports sharp decline in alcohol violations on campus

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published October 5, 2026 at 4:05 AM MDT
Boise State University

Boise State University’s latest safety report shows a sharp decline in students violating liquor laws.

The number of alcohol violations recorded by BSU, which includes underage drinking, has steadily decreased from 209 in 2023 to 87 last year, or a 60% drop. Under the Jeanne Clery Campus Act, the report must publish campus crime statistics yearly and is mandatory for institutions that receive federal student aid.

Associate Director of Residence Life Ryan Vilfer said the latest data on alcohol incidents show awareness campaigns can work.

“Year after year, we're still focused on educating our students as well as following up with any students and helping them learn healthy behaviors, if they do result in any type of alcohol violation,” he said.

The college provides resources to parents and has partnered to offer dry tailgates outside residential halls.

“[The events] focus on really supporting and normalizing the decision to abstain from drinking,” Vilfer said.

About 3,200 of Boise State's 28,000 students live on campus. The majority of them are freshmen and he added they may not be familiar with college policies and expectations.

“There's some learning that can be done,” Vilfer said. “And so sometimes at the beginning of the school year, there could be, I would say, some need for awareness and education for some students.”

These statistics only include incidents on university grounds but may reflect a broader cultural shift. Gallup reports alcohol consumption among youth has been declining for two decades. In 2025, 18- to 34-year-olds reported drinking less than any other demographic in the country.
Tags
Health Boise State UniversitySafetyAlcohol
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate