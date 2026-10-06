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What to know about the mysterious death of plague lab worker in Russia

WBUR
Published October 6, 2026 at 10:03 AM MDT

The World Health Organization says a possible case of pneumonic plague poses a very low risk outside Russia.

Russian officials have reportedly placed 200 people under medical observation and quarantined the hospital where a 28-year-old lab worker died.

Host Robin Young gets the latest on the mysterious illness and the lab it may have originated from Dr. Ashish Jha, former White House COVID-19 response coordinator and co-founder of BioRadar USA.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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