© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How to define a measles death

NPR | By Maria Godoy
Published October 7, 2026 at 2:12 PM MDT

Historically, the CDC relied on state health departments' determination of measles deaths. Now, it's working with the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists to create a clear definition.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Maria Godoy
Maria Godoy is a senior editor and correspondent with NPR's Science Desk.
See stories by Maria Godoy

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate