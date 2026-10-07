Trump approves execution by firing squad for 2009 Fort Hood shooter
President Trump has approved an execution by firing squad for the former Army psychiatrist who opened fire and killed 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump has approved an execution by firing squad for the former Army psychiatrist who opened fire and killed 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.