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Trump approves execution by firing squad for 2009 Fort Hood shooter

NPR | By Rachel Treisman
Published October 7, 2026 at 2:44 AM MDT

President Trump has approved an execution by firing squad for the former Army psychiatrist who opened fire and killed 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009.

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Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman is a reporter on NPR's general assignment desk.
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