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Trump's War in Iran in spotlight ahead of midterms

NPR | By Domenico Montanaro,
Steve Inskeep
Published October 9, 2026 at 2:23 AM MDT

After President Trump slapped down reports that he is considered renewed strikes against Iran ahead of the midterms, the politics of the war he started are in the spotlight.

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Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is a senior political editor/correspondent for the Washington Desk
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep

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