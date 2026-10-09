Trump's War in Iran in spotlight ahead of midterms
After President Trump slapped down reports that he is considered renewed strikes against Iran ahead of the midterms, the politics of the war he started are in the spotlight.
Copyright 2026 NPR
After President Trump slapped down reports that he is considered renewed strikes against Iran ahead of the midterms, the politics of the war he started are in the spotlight.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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