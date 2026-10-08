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'We deserve to feel safe': Timberline students walk out to protest group chat threats

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published October 8, 2026 at 2:17 PM MDT
An overhead shot of Timberline Highschool
Timberline High
/
Boise School District website
Amid national conversations on sexual assault on school campuses, Timberline High in Boise is grappling with the release of alleged messages between students threatening violence on a female student.

Students at Timberline High School staged a walkout Tuesday to demand accountability and protest group chat messages sent by some football players allegedly threatening to sexually assault a female student.

Screenshots of online messages posted last week appear to directly refer to the Cornell rape case and include threats of sexual assault and violent death against a female student.

On Tuesday, the Boise School District announced Timberline’s homecoming events were postponed and the scheduled parade and football game were cancelled, with the team forfeiting to Kuna.

On Wednesday, students from the high school staged a walkout. Hundreds lined the sidewalks in front of Timberline, holding signs that said things like “enough is enough,” “rape is not a joke,” and “we deserve to feel safe.” Students who attended the walkout confirmed screenshots of the group thread started circulating last Friday but were deleted by multiple platforms.

KTVB reports a police investigation was launched last week after law enforcement was notified by school officials. Social media messages show a community protest is planned for Friday in front of the high school.

As of Thursday, an online petition calling for justice and accountability has reached more than 13,000 signatures.
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News Sexual AssaultRapeTimberline High
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

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