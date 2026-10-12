Sauna research gathers steam
Leading researchers in heat exposure are coming together to reach a consensus on what we know — and don't — about the health benefits of sauna and its potential for treating and preventing disease.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Leading researchers in heat exposure are coming together to reach a consensus on what we know — and don't — about the health benefits of sauna and its potential for treating and preventing disease.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.