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What to know about the wacky first 5 weeks of the NFL season

NPR | By Jason Fuller,
Ailsa ChangJustine Kenin
Published October 12, 2026 at 4:08 PM MDT

It's been a topsy turvy NFL season so far. We check in with Jason Gay from The Wall Street Journal about what has surprised him after five weeks of football.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Jason Fuller
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist and a host of NPR’s newsmagazine All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered.

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