What to know about the wacky first 5 weeks of the NFL season
It's been a topsy turvy NFL season so far. We check in with Jason Gay from The Wall Street Journal about what has surprised him after five weeks of football.
Copyright 2026 NPR
It's been a topsy turvy NFL season so far. We check in with Jason Gay from The Wall Street Journal about what has surprised him after five weeks of football.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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