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In reliably red Texas, the Senate and gubernatorial races are unusually competitive

NPR | By David Martin Davies,
A Martínez
Published October 13, 2026 at 2:46 AM MDT

NPR's A Martínez asks David Martin Davies of Texas Public Radio about the state's surprisingly close U.S. Senate and governor's races.

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David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies is a veteran journalist with more than 30 years of experience covering Texas, the border and Mexico. Davies is the host of "The...
See stories by David Martin Davies
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

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