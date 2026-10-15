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Three years on, Israel still bars foreign journalists from entering Gaza

NPR | By Kat Lonsdorf
Published October 15, 2026 at 3:01 PM MDT

More than a year into a declared ceasefire in Gaza — and three years into the war — Israel still hasn't allowed foreign media independent access to Gaza.

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All Things Considered
Kat Lonsdorf
Kat Lonsdorf is reporter for NPR, often covering national security and international stories. She is based in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Kat Lonsdorf

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