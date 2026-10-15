© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

To train robots, AI companies are paying people in India to film themselves doing chores

NPR | By Diaa Hadid
Published October 15, 2026 at 3:41 PM MDT

Men and women across India are being paid to record themselves doing domestic jobs as developers train AI robots to do household chores.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid has covered South Asia and Afghanistan from NPR's bureau in Mumbai since October 2023. She previously spent 6 years in NPR's Islamabad bureau, where she covered Pakistan and Afghanistan. Her favorite stories are about people and moments that capture the complexity of the places she covers.
See stories by Diaa Hadid

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate