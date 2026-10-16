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Midterm ad spending climbed over $10 billion this week, what does it buy?

NPR | By Domenico Montanaro
Published October 16, 2026 at 2:46 PM MDT

Money is pouring into political races across the country, but are there limits to how much the extra cash can do to sway the outcome of the midterms.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is a senior political editor/correspondent for the Washington Desk

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