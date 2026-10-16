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Red ink: Federal deficit hits nearly $2 trillion

NPR | By Scott Horsley
Published October 16, 2026 at 2:41 PM MDT

The federal deficit for the fiscal year that just ended was nearly $2 trillion. That's the biggest budget gap since 2021, when the country was still recovering from the pandemic.

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All Things Considered
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent.

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