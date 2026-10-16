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Remembering Oscar-winning actor Eva Marie Saint

NPR | By Terry Gross
Published October 16, 2026 at 3:00 AM MDT

Saint, who died Oct. 6, studied at the Actors Studio and was best known for her roles in On the Waterfront and the Hitchcock film North by Northwest. Originally broadcast in 2000.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Terry Gross
Terry Gross is the host and executive producer of NPR's Fresh Air.
See stories by Terry Gross

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