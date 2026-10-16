The skincare scheme that led to lawsuits and a federal investigation
NPR investigations spent more than a year uncovering the company behind a skincare scheme that led to consumer complaints, lawsuits and a federal investigation.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR investigations spent more than a year uncovering the company behind a skincare scheme that led to consumer complaints, lawsuits and a federal investigation.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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