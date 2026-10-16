© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Washington Post' photographer recounts Israeli settler attack

NPR | By Tyler Bartlam,
Patrick JarenwattananonJordan-Marie SmithScott Detrow
Published October 16, 2026 at 2:45 PM MDT

Washington Post freelance photographer Heidi Levine was attacked by Israeli settlers in the West Bank. Levine speaks with NPR's Scott Detrow about the attack.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Tyler Bartlam
Patrick Jarenwattananon
Host of NPR Music's A Blog Supreme
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Jordan-Marie Smith
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a host of All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Scott Detrow

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate