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Zelenskyy's challenges

NPR | By Joanna Kakissis,
Scott Simon
Published October 17, 2026 at 5:43 AM MDT

NPR's Ukraine correspondent reflects on President Zelenskyy's tough week and her interview with him about his relationship with Trump, Washington's dealings with Russia and the future of his leadership.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Weekend Edition Saturday
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is an international correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

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