Lawrence Wright's 'Redemption' shows how a group of inmates and nuns found sisterhood
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with writer Lawrence Wright about his latest book, "Redemption: Faith, Justice, and Sisterhood on Death Row."
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with writer Lawrence Wright about his latest book, "Redemption: Faith, Justice, and Sisterhood on Death Row."
Copyright 2026 NPR
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