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Schools struggle to measure how much AI experiments are helping

NPR
Published October 19, 2026 at 2:59 PM MDT

Schools are experimenting with AI, and a lot of them are encountering the same problem: It's hard to measure whether the technology is good or bad for students.

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All Things Considered

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