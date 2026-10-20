Beef producers could play a big role in this year's midterm elections
Trump's policies have complicated his support among beef producers, a key constituency in states where tight Senate races could sway control of the body.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Trump's policies have complicated his support among beef producers, a key constituency in states where tight Senate races could sway control of the body.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.