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Advocates fight for expanded lung cancer screening guidelines

NPR | By Yuki Noguchi
Published October 23, 2026 at 2:44 AM MDT

Health advocates argue that lung cancer screening guidelines should expand beyond smoking history to factor in risks like family history and radon exposure.

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Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C.

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