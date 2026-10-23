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How to keep your economic boat steady through stormy headlines

NPR | By Alejandra Marquez Janse,
Juana SummersJustine Kenin
Published October 23, 2026 at 3:33 PM MDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Hanna Horvath, author of Your Brain on Money on Substack, about how people can manage their finances in our current economy.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Alejandra Marquez Janse
Alejandra Marquez Janse is an assistant producer for NPR's evening news program All Things Considered.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a host of NPR's All Things Considered.
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered.

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