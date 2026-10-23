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Millions of Americans have already cast their votes for the midterms, data shows

NPR | By Saige Miller,
A Martínez
Published October 23, 2026 at 2:42 AM MDT

Millions of Americans have voted in the 2026 midterm election and early voter turnout is higher than in 2018 and 2022 at the same point.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Saige Miller
Saige Miller is a national politics reporter on NPR's Politics & Policy desk, where she primarily focuses on the West Coast. She reports from rural Washington state. 
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

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