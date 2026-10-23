New York City councilwoman on passage of bill banning horse-drawn carriages
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with New York City Councilwoman Joann Ariola about her vote against a bill banning horse-drawn carriages in the city.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with New York City Councilwoman Joann Ariola about her vote against a bill banning horse-drawn carriages in the city.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.