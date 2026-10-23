© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The latest in space science: We look back at the Big Bang

NPR | By Regina G. Barber,
Ari Daniel
Published October 23, 2026 at 5:10 PM MDT

In this edition of Spacing Out, the team from Short Wave shares the latest developments in space science, including the theory on why the universe is made of matter

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is a co-host of Short Wave.
Ari Daniel
Ari Daniel is a freelance contributor to NPR's Science desk.
See stories by Ari Daniel

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate