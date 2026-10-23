© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The lingering legacies of 'The Sun Also Rises' 100 years on

NPR | By Andrew Limbong
Published October 23, 2026 at 3:35 PM MDT

Ernest Hemingway's debut novel, about lost and wayward young people after World War I, turned 100 this week. We look at its legacy and how the book has aged.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk.
See stories by Andrew Limbong

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate