Voting expert on what early voting trends this midterm cycle could mean
NPR's A Martinez speaks with voting expert Charles Stewart with the MIT Election Data and Science Lab about the millions of ballots cast early this year.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's A Martinez speaks with voting expert Charles Stewart with the MIT Election Data and Science Lab about the millions of ballots cast early this year.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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