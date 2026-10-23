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Voting expert on what early voting trends this midterm cycle could mean

NPR | By A Martínez
Published October 23, 2026 at 2:42 AM MDT

NPR's A Martinez speaks with voting expert Charles Stewart with the MIT Election Data and Science Lab about the millions of ballots cast early this year.

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A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

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