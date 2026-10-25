From France to Albania: What's bringing protestors to the streets in Europe?
Widespread protests are gripping several European nations. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks British historian Timothy Garton Ash what's roiling the continent.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Widespread protests are gripping several European nations. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks British historian Timothy Garton Ash what's roiling the continent.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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