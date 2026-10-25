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Golden State Valkyries beat Atlanta Dream in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals

NPR | By DorMiya Vance,
Sydney JohnsonAyesha Rascoe
Published October 25, 2026 at 6:25 AM MDT

Both Atlanta and San Francisco are hoping for their first WNBA championship as the No. 2-seeded Golden State Valkyries and No. 4 Atlanta Dream compete.

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Weekend Edition Sunday
DorMiya Vance
Sydney Johnson
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and the Saturday episodes of Up First.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe

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