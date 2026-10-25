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New Colorado library helps people check out nature, not just books.

NPR | By Maddie Browning
Published October 25, 2026 at 3:22 PM MDT

A new library in Colorado helps people check out nature, not just books. Library cards give free access to camping gear, nature trails and outdoor experiences.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Maddie Browning

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