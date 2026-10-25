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This center-right former general could unseat Netanyahu as Prime Minister in Israel

NPR | By Daniel Estrin
Published October 25, 2026 at 3:22 PM MDT

A former Israeli general is the main center-right challenger hoping to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israeli elections this week.

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Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin

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