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Trump travels to Mississippi to campaign before the midterms

NPR | By Stephen Fowler
Published October 26, 2026 at 3:51 PM MDT

President Trump is travelling to Mississippi to campaign before the midterms. The state's U.S. Senate race has seen millions of dollars in last-minute spending.

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Stephen Fowler
Stephen Fowler is a political reporter with NPR’s Washington Desk, where he currently reports on the restructuring of federal government and the future of the Democratic and Republican parties after Donald Trump’s return to office.

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