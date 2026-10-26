Trump travels to Mississippi to campaign before the midterms
President Trump is travelling to Mississippi to campaign before the midterms. The state's U.S. Senate race has seen millions of dollars in last-minute spending.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump is travelling to Mississippi to campaign before the midterms. The state's U.S. Senate race has seen millions of dollars in last-minute spending.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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