How painter Maira Kalman finds 'Joy' in darkness
Author and painter Maira Kalman is out with a new book called Joy, exploring all the things that bring her fleeting happiness and why sorrow is a necessary counterpart to joy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Author and painter Maira Kalman is out with a new book called Joy, exploring all the things that bring her fleeting happiness and why sorrow is a necessary counterpart to joy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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