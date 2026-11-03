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How painter Maira Kalman finds 'Joy' in darkness

NPR | By Elena Burnett,
Ashley Brown
Published November 3, 2026 at 1:51 PM MST

Author and painter Maira Kalman is out with a new book called Joy, exploring all the things that bring her fleeting happiness and why sorrow is a necessary counterpart to joy.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Elena Burnett
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a supervising editor for All Things Considered.

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