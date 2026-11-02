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Door knocking, yard signs and prayers: Volunteers campaign to get out the vote on Prop 1

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published November 2, 2026 at 12:39 PM MST
A collage of four Proposition 1 yard signs on people's lawns. the top left corner one says "Idaho Values means CARE for WOMEN, Yes on Prop 1," the bottom left one says "Yes on Proposition 1, Idahoans United for Women and Families," the top right one says "No on Prop 1, Choose Life" and the bottom right one says "Idaho Values Life, Vote No on Prop 1 Nov. 3rd"
Julie Luchetta
/
Boise State Public Radio News
As Election Day draws closer, yard signs in support of and against Prop 1 are popping up around neighborhoods.

On Tuesday, Idaho voters will have the opportunity to vote on Proposition 1, a citizen-led ballot initiative that could restore abortion rights in the state. If passed, the measure would allow abortions up to viability and in case of emergencies. Under Idaho’s current laws, most abortions are banned, with narrow exceptions for rape, incest and when the life of the mother is endangered.

Millions of dollars have gone towards campaign ads in support of and against Prop 1, but a lot of the groundwork has been done by volunteers talking to people in their communities, distributing yard signs, door knocking and having conversations with neighbors.

Boise State Public Radio followed two women, one on each side of the issue, working to get the word out ahead of Election Day.

This story was made to be heard. Click the ‘Listen’ button above for the full audio.
Tags
Politics & Government AbortionProposition 1Election 2026
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

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