Door knocking, yard signs and prayers: Volunteers campaign to get out the vote on Prop 1

On Tuesday, Idaho voters will have the opportunity to vote on Proposition 1 , a citizen-led ballot initiative that could restore abortion rights in the state. If passed, the measure would allow abortions up to viability and in case of emergencies . Under Idaho’s current laws, most abortions are banned, with narrow exceptions for rape, incest and when the life of the mother is endangered.

Millions of dollars have gone towards campaign ads in support of and against Prop 1 , but a lot of the groundwork has been done by volunteers talking to people in their communities, distributing yard signs, door knocking and having conversations with neighbors.

Boise State Public Radio followed two women, one on each side of the issue, working to get the word out ahead of Election Day.

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