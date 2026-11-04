Adam Hamilton is the first Democrat since 1932 to win a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Adam Hamilton, a pastor who became the first Democrat in nearly a century to win a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Adam Hamilton, a pastor who became the first Democrat in nearly a century to win a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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