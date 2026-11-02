Idaho November 2026 Midterm Election Live Updates

More than 263,000 people across Idaho have already cast their ballots in Tuesday’s election, either at early voting locations or by returning an absentee ballot, according to the latest data posted Monday morning by the Idaho Secretary of State’s office.

More than a third of early participation has happened in Ada County, with more than 57,000 votes cast, just over half of which came from registered Republican voters. Early voting participation in Ada County is more than two and a half times what it was in the 2022 midterms, close to double what it was in 2018.

Another 41,000 absentee ballots are already back to Ada County election headquarters, out of nearly 59,000 issued, slightly behind the 76% absentee return rate statewide. If you’re still holding on to a ballot, you will need to take it to your county’s election office or a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day to ensure your vote is counted. Do not mail any remaining absentee ballots.