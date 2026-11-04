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Election live blog

Democrat Annie Andrews flips South Carolina Senate seat

WBUR
Published November 4, 2026 at 10:03 AM MST

Democrat Annie Andrews has defeated Republican Sen. Darline Graham in South Carolina, becoming the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from the state since 1998.

Graham was appointed to fill the seat of her late brother, Sen. Lindsey Graham, but failed to win a full term.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Seanna Adcox, editor of the South Carolina Daily Gazette, about the election.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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