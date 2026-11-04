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Election live blog

Hasan Piker discusses results in the midterm elections he campaigned for

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published November 4, 2026 at 9:08 AM MST

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with prominent left-wing Twitch streamer and commentator Hasan Piker about preliminary results of the midterm elections.

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
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