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Election live blog

Voters rejected Trump in the midterm elections. What's next for the GOP?

NPR | By Mara Liasson,
Michel Martin
Published November 4, 2026 at 9:08 AM MST

President Trump asked for voters to act like he was on the ballot. If they took that advice voters gave him a stinging repudiation of his record.

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Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Mara Liasson
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin

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