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Election live blog

What's the future of the Democratic party in Texas, amid historic midterm wins?

NPR | By Mia Venkat,
Ailsa ChangChristopher Intagliata
Published November 4, 2026 at 3:10 PM MST

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis, a Democrat, about Texas flipping blue and what it means for future elections.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Mia Venkat
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist and a host of NPR’s newsmagazine All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is a senior editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata

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