What's the future of the Democratic party in Texas, amid historic midterm wins?
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis, a Democrat, about Texas flipping blue and what it means for future elections.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis, a Democrat, about Texas flipping blue and what it means for future elections.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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