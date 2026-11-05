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Nov. 10: What Happened and What Comes Next: post-election review with James Dawson

AI shares sink after blue wave

NPR | By Rafael Nam
Published November 5, 2026 at 4:06 PM MST

Shares sank, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropping over 5%, as investors reacted with fear that a Democratic Congress -- and states across the country -- would crack down on AI data centers.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Rafael Nam
Rafael Nam is NPR's Senior Business Editor.

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