AI shares sink after blue wave
Shares sank, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropping over 5%, as investors reacted with fear that a Democratic Congress -- and states across the country -- would crack down on AI data centers.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Shares sank, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropping over 5%, as investors reacted with fear that a Democratic Congress -- and states across the country -- would crack down on AI data centers.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.