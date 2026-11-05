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Election live blog

Democrats will control Congress. Will it change Trump's approach to foreign policy?

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published November 5, 2026 at 2:50 AM MST

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with historian and journalist Anne Applebaum about how much a Democrat-led Congress can steer foreign policy.

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Morning Edition
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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