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Election live blog

Some House and Senate races remain undecided. Where those contests stand

NPR | By A Martínez
Published November 5, 2026 at 2:46 AM MST

NPR's A Martinez speaks with Erin Covey of the Cook Political Report about U.S. Senate and House races that remain uncalled two days after the election.

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A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

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